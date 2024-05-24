Newcastle youngsters routed by A-League All Stars

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Newcastle ended their tour of Australia with a resounding friendly defeat as a side largely made up of youngsters were battered 8-0 by the A-League All Stars.

Eddie Howe made wholesale changes from the team that overcame Tottenham on penalties on Wednesday, with Newcastle’s XI comprising of half a dozen teenagers while every outfield player was 22 or younger.

First-team trio Kieran Trippier, Elliot Anderson and Lewis Hall were left on the bench as Newcastle fell 3-0 down inside 34 minutes following goals from Ben Old, Nicolas Milanovic and Adam Taggart.

Fourth-choice goalkeeper Mark Gillespie, 32, was beaten for a fourth time after the interval when Apostolos Stamatelopoulos struck before 17-year-old shot-stopper Aidan Harris was introduced.

Harris was beaten by Stamatelopoulos before Jake Hollman, Jordan Courtney-Perkins and Bozhidar Kraev sealed the rout for an All Stars side made up of players from Australia and New Zealand’s top league.

The timing of this tour, just a few days after the Premier League season had wrapped up, was labelled “madness” and “crazy” by former Newcastle striker and manager Alan Shearer on the BBC’s Match of the Day.