Bruno Guimaraes earns Newcastle redemption against struggling Fulham

Skipper Bruno Guimaraes got Newcastle out of jail with a 90th-minute winner to extend Fulham’s Premier League losing streak to four games.

The Brazil international, who had earlier wasted a glorious opportunity, followed up after goalkeeper Bernd Leno had saved substitute Will Osula’s shot to snatch a 2-1 victory for the Magpies when they once again misfired in front of a crowd of 52,125.

Jacob Murphy had given Eddie Howe’s men a first-half lead, but they were unable to build on it and were made to pay 11 minutes after the restart when Sasa Lukic levelled to set up a tense conclusion during which Guimaraes had the final say.

Anthony Gordon had earlier picked up where he had left off in Tuesday’s 3-0 Champions League victory over Benfica, luring full-back Kenny Tete into an injudicious third-minute challenge which cost him a booking and a free-kick from which Nick Woltemade fired against Bernd Leno’s right post after Malick Thiaw’s header had been blocked.

Murphy struck the keeper’s left upright from a tight angle three minutes later with the visitors living dangerously in the face of an early assault.

However, Raul Jimenez saw a 13th-minute shot deflected wide after turning Dan Burn in the box following Ryan Sessegnon’s cross from an Alex Iwobi through-ball as the visitors started to make an impact.

Fulham were encouraged by a shift in the flow of the game with the Magpies less then assured at the back, but their momentum was punctured after 18 minutes when Murphy dispossessed Calvin Bassey just inside his own half and raced away before steering the ball across Leno and in off the far post.

open image in gallery Jacob Murphy put Newcastle ahead early on ( Getty Images )

However, Newcastle keeper Nick Pope was relieved to see Adama Traore drive across goal after he had parried Sander Berge’s long-range attempt and with the hosts taking unnecessary risks deep inside their own half, they continued to look vulnerable.

It could have been 2-0 six minutes before the break when Gordon played Murphy in with a fine first-time ball only for Leno to make a vital block, but Pope had to save from Emile Smith Rowe after Berge had picked off Sven Botman’s loose pass out of defence.

The visitors were level in the 56th minute when Iwobi picked out half-time substitute Kevin, whose introduction added fresh vigour to his side’s efforts, on the left and Raul Jimenez’s shot from his cross crashed against the crossbar before Lukic headed the rebound past the stranded Pope, clashing heads with Botman in the process.

Howe swiftly replaced Botman, Lewis Miley and Murphy with Fabian Schar, Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes and their side should have been back in front within seven minutes when Gordon exchanged passes with Woltemade before crossing to Guimaraes, who missed the target with a free header.

open image in gallery Bruno Guimaraes slotted home the winner ( Getty Images )

Guimaraes dragged a shot just wide and Sessegnon blocked substitute Anthony Elanga’s strike before Leno saved Tonali’s follow-up, and after Joelinton had headed into the side-netting, the Fulham keeper pulled off a fine save to keep out Tonali’s goal-bound effort.

However, he was finally beaten for a second time at the death when Osula burst forward after Sessegnon had lost the ball and although Leno kept out his attempt, Guimaraes pounced.