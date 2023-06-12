Newcastle sign Gambia forward Yankuba Minteh from OB and loan him to Feyenoord

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Newcastle have completed a deal to sign 18-year-old Gambia forward Yankuba Minteh from Danish side OB, and will send him straight out on loan to Feyenoord.

The teenager will officially complete his move to the Magpies on July 1, subject to approval, and will immediately be joining the Dutch champions for the 2023-24 season to continue his development.

Minteh made 17 senior appearances for OB in the Danish Superliga, scoring four goals and contributing six assists.

Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth said: “We are very pleased to be bringing a player with Yankuba’s high potential to Newcastle.

“He has done extremely well in his first full season in Denmark, and he has a promising career ahead of him.

“We look forward to working with him in this exciting phase of his development, and we’re excited to see how he performs at Feyenoord, a club that also has a strong development record of its own.

“As well as supporting the first team with players for the here and now, we have a clear philosophy to invest in emerging talent and we want to provide a player pathway that will help to build and sustain long-term success.”