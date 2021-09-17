Newcastle United are still seeking their first win of the Premier League season as they host Leeds United under the Friday Night lights.

Steve Bruce’s side have just one point from their first four league games and were well beaten by Manchester United last time out.

Also entering the game on the back of defeat are Leeds, who had Pascal Strujik sent off during their loss to Liverpool.

They will also be keen to record a first win of the new season, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side just one point clear of their hosts having failed to take the lead in any of their four games so far.

Here is all you need to know about the Premier League fixture.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Friday 17 September at St James’ Park.

Where can I watch?

The match is available to watch on Sky Sports with subscribers being able to stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Arsenal loanee Joe Willock will be assessed by the Newcastle medical team before the game after suffering a knock during his side’s defeat to Manchester United.

Ciaran Clark and Javier Manquillo are also doubts, while Callum Wilson is expected to again miss out with a thigh injury. Karl Darlow could return in goal.

Leeds are confronting a central defensive crisis after Strujik’s red card was held up on appeal. Robin Koch and Diego Llorente will be absent for Friday’s clash, leaving Liam Cooper fighting a lone battle as Bielsa’s sole specialist fit senior centre-half.

That may mean a reshuffle with Luke Ayling perhaps forming part of a back three, though Junior Firpo could also be used in a similar role.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Darlow; Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar, Richie; Willock, Hayden; Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Leeds: Meslier; Dallas, Cresswell, Ayling, Cooper, Firpo; Phillips, Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison; Bamford

Odds

Newcastle - 2/1

Draw - 5/2

Leeds - 5/4

Prediction

Leeds’ lack of defensive resources and general intensity with and without the ball suggests this could be an open affair, but with both sides keen for early season points, a cagier clash could play out. Newcastle 1-1 Leeds