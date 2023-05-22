Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Newcastle United secured Champions League football for next season after collecting a point in a goalless draw with Leicester City. The hosts dominated possession but couldn’t break through Leicester’s low block.

Callum Wilson had the best chance of the game when Dan Burn nodded a cross down to him and he turned it onto the post. The rebound came back but Wilson’s next effort was then cleared off the line but Wilfred Ndidi.

Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak also wasted decent chances on a night that saw Leicester offer no threat at all in front of goal. Still, the Foxes could have won it at the death but Timothy Castagne’s effort was palmed clear by Nick Pope. This point which could prove vital for Leicester’s chances of avoiding relegation this season.

Here are how the players rated as Newcastle secured Champions League football:

Newcastle United

Nick Pope, 7

Probably won’t get an easier clean sheet in his career but turned up in stoppage time to deny Timothy Castagne a snatch-and-grab winner.

Kieran Trippier, 5

Arguably Newcastle’s best creator by whipping crosses in from the right wing. Some were better than others with his set piece deliveries providing more threat than from open play.

Fabian Schar, 5

Got the crowd excited with a volley from range but smoked it high and wide. Was a quiet night for him defensively.

Sven Botman, 6

Played most of the match on the halfway line usually to restart Newcastle’s attacks on goal but was solid in shutting down any counter-attacking runs.

Dan Burn, 6

Helped Isak attack down the wing with some overlapping runs and set up Newcastle’s best chance only for Wilson to hit the woodwork.

Bruno Guimaraes, 5

Pulled out chips, tricks and threaded passes to try and break Leicester down. Collected a yellow card for a high tackle on Soumaré and lucky not to see red.

Sean Longstaff, 7

Impressed on his return from injury to show why he’s an important part of Newcastle’s midfield. Provided an alternate option to the forward line by making runs into the box to help spread Leicester’s defence and got back to cut out a counter-attacking run from Jamie Vardy.

Sean Longstaff was impressive on his return from injury (Getty Images)

Elliot Anderson, 6

A late replacement for the injured Joelinton, performed admirably in the midfield, linking up with Isak to good effect on the left side.

Miguel Almiron, 6

Characteristically hard-working and willing to run, caused Thomas trouble all night and pummelled the post from close range.

Alexander Isak, 7

Is fully bedded in as Newcastle’s go-to on the left-wing. His footwork is wonderful to watch and a nightmare for defenders, lacked a clinical touch in front of goal.

Callum Wilson, 6

Should have scored after Dan Burn nodded down a cross to him, hit the post and had an effort cleared off the line.

Callum Wilson hit the woodwork and had a shot cleared off the line (PA)

Substitutes

Allan Saint-Maximin, 6

Jacob Murphy, n/a

Anthony Gordon, n/a

Leicester City

Daniel Iverson, 7

A mistake in the first half almost undid his team’s hard work but was twice helped by the post as well as a goal-line clearance from Wilfred Ndidi. Made some fantastic saves in the second half to palm Isak’s shot over the top and deny Longstaff from close range.

Timothy Castagne, 6

Was made to work hard against the pace and trickery of Isak and ably managed to keep him at bay with help from a defence-minded Ndidi. Could have won it at the death but fizzed his effort straight at Nick Pope.

Harry Souttar, 7

Looked nervous early on but grew into the match and was a strong presence in the box especially against crosses from the wide areas.

Harry Souttar was in good form dealing with Newcastle’s crosses (Action Images via Reuters)

Jonny Evans, 6

His experience was crucial in the heart of Leicester’s back five, brought confidence and control to a defence that has been lacking recently. Was missed when he went off.

Wout Faes, 6

Eager to throw himself into tackles but composed enough to time his challenges well and recover the ball for the Foxes. Worked nicely alongside Evans and Thomas.

Luke Thomas, 5

Lost his battle with Miguel Almiron and was fortunate that the Newcastle winger left his shooting boots at home. Improved as the match went on but offered no threat in attack.

Boubakary Soumaré, 5

Asked to do a job defensively but was useful in transition on the rare occasions when Leicester earned the chance to counter.

Youri Tielemans, 5

Wasn’t afforded the opportunity to show off his attacking talents but provided Leicester with a target to get the ball too when they needed to clear their lines.

Wilfred Ndidi, 7

Cleared Callum Wilson’s headed effort off the line to keep Leicester in the contest late in the first half. Did a decent job of handling Guimaraes and Longstaff.

Kelechi Iheanacho, 3

Hooked off at half-time for James Maddison with Leicester having an xG of 0. No threat in a system built to counter-attack.

Jamie Vardy, 4

Asked to do a thankless job up top as the rest of the team dropped deep to defend. Didn’t get a chance at goal but made some interventions from defensive set pieces.

Substitutes

James Maddison, 6

Patson Daka, 6

Harvey Barnes, 6

Nampalys Mendy, n/a