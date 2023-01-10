Is Newcastle vs Leicester on TV? Kick-off time and how to watch Carabao Cup tie

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Newcastle United and Leicester City meet in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday night.

The Magpies entertain Premier League rivals Leicester in the last eight on Tuesday evening still smarting from Saturday's 2-1 third-round defeat at League One Sheffield Wednesday which reduced their chances of ending a domestic silverware drought which dates back almost 68 years this season.

A 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions drew to an ignominious close at Hillsborough as chances went begging, just as they did in a 0-0 league draw with Leeds at St James' Park on New Year's Eve, and head coach Eddie Howe knows that cannot continue if the club is to prosper this season.

The shock reverse at Wednesday was a rare low point in a season which has otherwise sparked unbridled hope on Tyneside with Howe's men sitting in third place in the Premier League table and having headed for South Yorkshire with just a single defeat to their name, and that in controversial circumstances at Liverpool on 31 August.

Howe made eight changes for the clash with the Owls with Nick Pope, Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson left behind along with the sick Allan Saint-Maximin, Dan Burn an unused substitute and Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock and Miguel Almiron used only from the bench.

He is likely to revert to his big guns with record signing Alexander Isak, who played the opening 45 minutes at the weekend on his return from a thigh injury which has sidelined him since September, also in the running.

Here is everything you need to know:

What time is Newcastle vs Leicester?

Kick off is 8pm at St James' Park.

What TV channel is it on?

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Who is going to win?

