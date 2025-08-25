Rio Ngumoha’s decisive cameo inflicts heartbreaking defeat on suffering Newcastle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In the 100th minute, on his Premier League debut, in the week he will turn 17, in a game when 10 men had come from 2-0 down against the champions. Every aspect of it was remarkable. Rio Ngumoha’s first Liverpool goal was a winner, but so much more than that. It was beautifully taken, for starters, curled in after a lovely dummy by Dominik Szoboszlai. It was desperately cruel on Newcastle, who had rallied wonderfully in adversity. It robbed Will Osula of his own status as the super-sub who had the final say in an extraordinary affair.

And it was a sequel for Liverpool. Last week Federico Chiesa was the substitute who delivered the decisive goal, also after they gave up a 2-0 lead. In each case, they may not have been required had Liverpool got the attacking reinforcements they wanted. Each nevertheless showed a strength in depth. Liverpool, once again, found an astonishing way to win on another night when they did not require Alexander Isak. Theirs has been a flawed 100 percent start to their title defence.

But it turns out Eddie Howe was wrong when he described the Isak saga as a “lose-lose” situation for Newcastle. It became worse than that. Lose-lose-lose, perhaps, or lose-lose-lose-lose.

Newcastle lost to Liverpool, the club who have spent much of the summer trying to sign Isak. They lost with a goal from Hugo Ekitike, the striker they had hoped to sign to either partner or replace the on-strike striker. They lost Anthony Gordon, the man masquerading as a centre-forward, to a sending off borne of stupidity that will come at a further cost with a three-match ban. They lost Sandro Tonali, too, with a suspected shoulder injury and Joelinton, who departed in tears, with two-thirds of a superb midfield perhaps sidelined. They lost despite a stirring, stunning comeback.

They could be forgiven for thinking that everything that could possibly go wrong did. The Isak saga is draining and damaging them. Liverpool, meanwhile, are unharmed, finding plenty of goals without the forward they were willing to pay £110m for. A side whose display was decidedly mixed nevertheless negotiated one of the season’s toughest trips, emerging from a hostile environment with precious points. In a game that began in predictably fast and furious fashion and ended with the frenzy of replacements trading goals, a Liverpudlian and a Liverpool fan lost his head: but it was Gordon, the forward who was tempted to go to Anfield last year.

open image in gallery Ryan Gravenberch's long ranged strike sent Liverpool into the lead ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Anthony Gordon was sent off in the first half for a rash tackle on Virgil van Dijk ( AFP via Getty Images )

Perhaps he took co-owner Jamie Reuben’s pre-match tweet urging the players to get “into them” too far when he slid into Virgil van Dijk. Referee Simon Hooper had initially brandished a yellow card. Sent to the screen, he upgraded it to red. The sight of the studmarks down the Liverpool captain’s calf proved persuasive.

The challenge was needless and reckless by Gordon; Howe looked distinctly unimpressed as the forward walked off. Supporters preferred to blame the Premier League, in a predictable, tiresome and depressing chant. They ought to instead find fault with a forward whose disciplinary record is increasingly awful. His suspension will compound Newcastle’s striker shortage. It may make it harder for them to countenance the sale of Isak or force a club who have bid for Yoane Wissa and Jorgen Strand Larsen to up their offers. As it is, Howe often says Newcastle have not replaced Callum Wilson; now they are without Gordon as well.

open image in gallery Hugo Ekitike doubles Liverpool’s lead in the second half ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery Bruno Guimaraes headed Newcastle back into the contest ( AFP via Getty Images )

Even before his departure, Gordon had shown some of his other shortcomings. The winger masquerading as a striker headed over from Harvey Barnes’ cross. As with a similar chance at Aston Villa last week, the temptation was to wonder if Isak would have scored it. Gordon has the work ethic to exhaust defenders but not the centre-forward’s instinct. A 16th consecutive league game without a goal was curtailed early.

After his exit, Newcastle mustered a valiant effort, testament to the spirit Howe has imbued, and scored a first goal in the last five league games that Isak, for various reasons, has missed. Bruno Guimaraes headed in; Milos Kerkez, poor against Bournemouth on his Premier League debut for Liverpool, was outmuscled too easily. Liverpool’s defensive jitters continued. When Nick Pope punted the ball forward, Ibrahima Konate, shaky all night, missed his header and Osula, the one specialist striker available to Newcastle, finished calmly.

So did Liverpool, on three occasions. Ryan Gravenberch’s start to the season was delayed by paternity leave and suspension. He made a false start to the game, booked after six minutes. But, as Guimaraes stood off him, he showed a precision to drill in a shot from 20 yards, a motionless Pope watching it go in off the post.

open image in gallery William Osula thought he had earned a point for Newcastle before Liverpool's late winner ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha scored the winning goal having come off the bench late in the game ( Getty Images )

When he was beaten again, it was of scant consolation for Newcastle to realise they were on the right track in targeting Ekitike. The Frenchman’s third goal in as many games for Liverpool was placed past Pope, 23 seconds into the second half, as Newcastle’s 10 men were trying to regroup.

His has been a stunning start. Ekitike became the first player since Daniel Sturridge to score in each of his first three games for Liverpool. His name rang around St James’ Park, but from the section of Liverpool fans at the top of the Leazes Stand. The Newcastle supporters had tried taunting Ekitike with the suggestion he was just a “s**t Will Osula”. If they got proof he is considerably more than that, Newcastle then saw evidence they can celebrate Osula for his own ability.

In Ngumoha, Liverpool have a gem. He isn’t yet old enough to drive. He was good enough to give them three points to take on the road back to Merseyside.