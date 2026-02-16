Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Newcastle to clash with Manchester City as FA Cup fifth-round draw confirmed

Championship side Wrexham welcome eight-time winners Chelsea while Fulham entertain Southampton in the next round of the Cup

Arsenal will visit League One side Mansfield Town, while Manchester City travel to Newcastle United in a mouth-watering all-Premier League tie following the FA Cup fifth-round draw on Monday.

Third-tier Mansfield stunned top-flight strugglers Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor on Saturday and have been rewarded with a clash against 14-time winners and Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s City face Newcastle in a repeat of one of this season’s League Cup semi-finals, while Premier League bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers host Liverpool.

Brentford head to West Ham United after an own goal away to sixth-tier Macclesfield — who stunned holders Crystal Palace in the last round — gave them a 1-0 win on Monday.

Championship side Wrexham welcome eight-time winners Chelsea, while Fulham entertain Southampton and Leeds United host fellow second-tier side Norwich City.

Sunderland face a second successive away trip after being drawn against Port Vale or Bristol City, whose fourth-round tie has been postponed until March 3 due to a waterlogged pitch.

FA Cup fifth-round draw

  • Fulham v Southampton
  • Port Vale or Bristol City v Sunderland
  • Newcastle United v Manchester City
  • Leeds United v Norwich City
  • Mansfield Town v Arsenal
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool
  • Wrexham v Chelsea
  • West Ham United v Brentford

Matches will be played over the weekend of March 7–8.

