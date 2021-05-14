Manchester City will be looking to close out another succesful Premier League season with a good run of wins, to put them in a positive mood heading into the Champions League final.

Pep Guardiola’s team were confirmed as winners of this year’s top flight after Man United lost to Leicester, with the 10-point lead they now hold enough to dethrone Liverpool with three games to play.

Newcastle are safe from relegation after a late-season run of wins, taking three from their last five to pull away from the bottom three - almost a third of their total league victories all year long.

Steve Bruce will be expected to make his team more competitive next season when the fans are back, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Magpies reverted to an extra-defensive approach for this match which City will likely dominate.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm BST on Friday 14 May.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Fabian Schar is suspended for the home side and joins an injured quintet in missing the game. Goalkeeper Karl Darlow, centre-back Jamaal Lascelles, midfielder Isaac Hayden, winger Ryan Fraser and striker Callum Wilson are all out for Newcastle.

Man City will be without Kevin de Bruyne, who is injured, but otherwise have a full squad to pick from.

Predicted line-ups

NEW: Dubravka; Fernandez, Clark, Dummett; Murphy, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Ritchie; Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

MCI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Aguero, Foden

Odds

Newcastle - 23/2

Draw - 27/5

City - 3/10

Prediction

The Magpies might make a bit of a game of it if they’re not directed to put 10 behind the ball at all times, but ultimately City’s players are trying to earn a spot in the team for the European Cup final - they’ll find a way through eventually. Newcastle 1-3 Man City.