The new Premier League champions are in action on Friday night, as Manchester City head to St. James’ Park to face Newcastle United.

Pep Guardiola’s side were crowned as title-winners after Man United lost to Leicester on Tuesday, but City will still want to keep the intensity and performance levels high in preparation for their Champions League final against Chelsea.

Newcastle confirmed their own safety with a win over the Foxes recently, so now it will be about pushing as high up the table as possible for Steve Bruce and his side, and preparing for next season - when they’ll hope not to be down at the bottom for as long as they have been this term.

They have won three of their last five league matches, hinting at a positive change around the team’s mentality and their more attack-minded way of playing.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm BST on Friday 14 May.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Fabian Schar is suspended for the home side and joins an injured quintet in missing the game. Goalkeeper Karl Darlow, centre-back Jamaal Lascelles, midfielder Isaac Hayden, winger Ryan Fraser and striker Callum Wilson are all out for Newcastle.

Man City will be without Kevin de Bruyne, who is injured, but otherwise have a full squad to pick from.

Predicted line-ups

NEW: Dubravka; Fernandez, Clark, Dummett; Murphy, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Ritchie; Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

MCI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Aguero, Foden

Odds

Newcastle - 23/2

Draw - 27/5

City - 3/10

Prediction

The Magpies might make a bit of a game of it if they’re not directed to put 10 behind the ball at all times, but ultimately City’s players are trying to earn a spot in the team for the European Cup final - they’ll find a way through eventually. Newcastle 1-3 Man City.