Newcastle United host Manchester City on Friday night, with both teams having recently achieved their objectives for the Premier League season.

City have won back the title, sitting 10 points clear of rivals Man United with three games left to play.

The Magpies assured themselves of another season in the top flight thanks to three wins in their last five, leaving them 16th in the table, 12 points clear of the drop zone.

City do still have the Champions League final to prepare for, so it’s possible Pep Guardiola uses the remaining league fixtures to give each member of his squad a chance to stake their claim to be involved.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm BST on Friday 14 May.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Fabian Schar is suspended for the home side and joins an injured quintet in missing the game. Goalkeeper Karl Darlow, centre-back Jamaal Lascelles, midfielder Isaac Hayden, winger Ryan Fraser and striker Callum Wilson are all out for Newcastle.

Man City will be without Kevin de Bruyne, who is injured, but otherwise have a full squad to pick from.

Predicted line-ups

NEW: Dubravka; Fernandez, Clark, Dummett; Murphy, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Ritchie; Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

MCI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Aguero, Foden

Odds

Newcastle - 23/2

Draw - 27/5

City - 3/10

Prediction

The Magpies might make a bit of a game of it if they’re not directed to put 10 behind the ball at all times, but ultimately City’s players are trying to earn a spot in the team for the European Cup final - they’ll find a way through eventually. Newcastle 1-3 Man City.