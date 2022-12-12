Newcastle and Southampton Carabao Cup ties brought forward due to NHS strikes

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Next week’s Carabao Cup ties at Newcastle and Southampton will be played a day earlier than scheduled due to planned strike action by medical services.

The Magpies’ fourth-round clash with Premier League rivals Bournemouth at St James’ Park has been moved forward to Tuesday, December 20, while Saints will host League One Lincoln at St Mary’s on the same evening.

Both fixtures, which kick-off at 7.45pm, had originally been arranged for Wednesday, December 21.

Strikes are taking place in some parts of the NHS on December 15, 20, 21 and 28.

A statement from Newcastle read: “Due to the planned action – which affects North East Ambulance Service, the club’s long-standing provider of ambulances, paramedics and match command – the game will now be played a day earlier.

“The planned strike action has significant safety implications on the club’s matchday medical provisions.”

Tickets already purchased for the two matches remain valid.

A Southampton statement read: “A number of solutions were carefully considered, but it was decided that this was the only suitable outcome to maintain the level of safety required for the match to take place.”