Newcastle owners’ treatment of Steve Bruce ‘totally wrong’, Gary Neville claims

Gary Neville has criticised the treatment of Newcastle coach Steve Bruce by the club’s new owners.

A Saudi-led takeover was completed this month as Mike Ashley was finally bought out, with the next change expected to come in the dugout.

Newcastle fans were long opposed to the presence of Ashley at the club and many want Bruce gone, too, but the new owners have not clarified their intent regarding the manager’s future.

The former Manchester United defender coached his 1,000th game at the weekend as Newcastle were beaten 3-2 by Tottenham at St James’ Park.

Neville, who played alongside the 60-year-old at Man United in the 1990s, told Sky Sports on Monday: “I think this situation with Steve Bruce is totally wrong.

“If this was any other industry, it will be classed as employment abuse as the employer would be in serious trouble. You have got to demonstrate decency – that’s not just the new owners at Newcastle, it’s the ones before who had him as a lamb to the slaughter or an umbrella to stop the rain coming on their heads.

“Think about it in your own walk of life, if you’re a lawyer or an accountant or an electrician and you are being treated like this.

“Think about all the things that have happened in the last few weeks, the leaks, it is not fair on a brilliant man. A brilliant football man, a great player, a manager who has had 1,000 games. He deserves to be treated with decency.

“Steve Bruce will get the craic. If you are going to sack him, pay him up the full money, don’t resist it, do the right thing and move on.

“If you aren’t going to sack him, tell him and be clear so at least the fans can start having a go at you. Stop using Bruce as a shield for criticism at your football club.”