Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Newcastle fans group stage protest against Saudi owners ahead of Chelsea clash

A handful of protesters gathered outside the Gallowgate End ahead of kick-off.

Damian Spellman
Saturday 12 November 2022 18:06
Comments
Newcastle fan group NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing hold up a banner outside St James’ Park before the match against Chelsea (Damian Spellman, PA Wire)
Newcastle fan group NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing hold up a banner outside St James’ Park before the match against Chelsea (Damian Spellman, PA Wire)

A group of Newcastle fans staged a silent protest against the club’s Saudi owners ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea.

Members NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing gathered outside St James’ Park ahead of kick-off to voice their concerns over human rights in Saudi Arabia.

The Magpies are 80 per cent owned by the Gulf state’s Public Investment Fund, although the Premier League approved a takeover by the consortium, of which PIF is the majority shareholder, in October last year after receiving assurances of the separation between the club and the state.

A handful of protesters carrying a banner bearing the message “NUFC fans against Saudi Sport Washing” stood at the Gallowgate End of the stadium as spectators flocked towards the turnstiles, some stopping to talk to them, but many passing without comment.

The group has vowed to continue to keep talking about sportswashing – the use of sport to deflect attention from controversial issues – while the owners remain in place.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in