Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Newcastle make plans for introduction of safe standing at St James’ Park

The club will consult fans over plans to extend provision to home areas.

Damian Spellman
Tuesday 12 July 2022 10:10
Rail seating is to be installed at Newcastle’s St James’ Park home this summer (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rail seating is to be installed at Newcastle’s St James’ Park home this summer (Richard Sellers/PA)
(PA Archive)

Newcastle are to install rail seating this summer in anticipation of the introduction of safe standing at St James’ Park.

The Magpies have revealed they will make provision in the away section at the Leazes End of the stadium in the coming weeks following guidance from the Sports Ground Safety Authority, and extend it to home sections as early as next year, subject to a consultation process.

Spectators will not be allowed to stand at games until the stadium has been licensed under new rules, confirmed last week by the Government, which will allow Premier League and Sky Bet Championship clubs to introduce safe standing from next season, with Cardiff, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham having taken part in a pilot scheme.

Newcastle’s head of safety and security Dave Gregory told the club’s official website: “We are committed to making St James’ Park as safe as possible for everyone, and we look forward to working with our supporters to identify an area for fans who may wish to stand in future.”

Recommended

Once a licence was granted, fans would be allowed to stand at St James’ Park in allocated spaces behind a barrier or a rail in specified areas, with each supporter having to occupy the same space they would take if they were sitting with a traceable, numbered ticket.

Football Supporters’ Association chief executive Kevin Miles said: “Match-going supporters know the benefits of safe standing are enormous with better atmospheres and more choice for fans, whether they prefer to sit or stand.

“The FSA has always made the case that football clubs should be able to talk to their fanbase and work together to find the ideal mix of seating and standing at every club.

“That’s now possible and it’s no surprise at all that more clubs are already looking to join last season’s early adopters and install their own safe standing areas.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in