Newcastle will take on Tottenham in Melbourne on Wednesday, just three days after the end of the Premier League season.

The match has been heavily criticised, with some players opting out of the travel, as the season has just ended and many players are due to play in the upcoming Copa America and Euro 2024.

Hours after Tottenham’s 3-0 win at Sheffield United to finish the season, the players were embarking on a plane for Australia.

While Newcastle, who have played 51 matches already this season including European away trips, will be playing two matches on the tour.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

Newcastle will take on Tottenham in a friendly match at 10.45 am BST (7.45pm local time) on Wednesday 22 May, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia.

How can I watch it?

The match will not be shown live on any TV channel, but will be shown on NUFCTV, priced at £4.99 for one match of £7.99 for both or on Spursplay, the club’s own media channel which is £45 for a subscription.

Team news

Newcastle will be without Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar, with Martin Dubravka and Sean Longstaff also not involved. Although concerningly for England and Gareth Southgate, Kieran Trippier will be in action, along with Bruno Guimaraes.

Spurs will be without Cristian Romero and Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg, while injuries have ruled out Timo Werner, Richarlison and Destiny Udogie.

Odds

Newcastle 13/10

Draw 21/10

Tottenham 11/8