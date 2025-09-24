Newcastle drawn against Tottenham with Wrexham set for all Welsh clash in Carabao Cup fourth round
Manchester City face a trip to Swansea with Liverpool taking on Crystal Palace
The defending Carabao Cup champions, Newcastle United, have the trickiest draw of the fourth round when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur in an all Premier League clash.
Eddie Howe’s men progressed easily through the third round with a statement victory over Bradford City as Joelinton and William Osula both scored twice during a 4-1 victory at St. James’ Park. The Magpies have struggled in front of goal since selling Alexander Isak to Liverpool on deadline day but they look more composed in the final third and will need to rediscover their attacking talent if they hope to defeat Tottenham.
Thomas Frank’s side swept into the fourth round with a cruising 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers and the new boss will be eager to win some silverware in his first year in charge.
This clash is the pick of the ones including two Premier League teams but there are some other fascinating fixtures to come. Wolves, yet to earn a point in the top flight, will play host to Chelsea who have enjoyed cup competitions under Enzo Maresca while Liverpool and Crystal Palace will play out a repeat of this year’s Community Shield when they meet at Anfield. Palace were triumphant at Wembley in what is Liverpool’s only defeat of the season so far.
Mikel Arteta named a strong team to face Port Vale on Wednesday night and goals from Ebere Eze and Leandro Trossard sent the Gunners through to the fourth round. With some slight pressure on the manager’s shoulder Arsenal will be targeting silverware this year and will need to get past Brighton to reach the quarter-finals.
Five teams from lower leagues remain in the competition with League Two’s Grimsby Town the lowest ranked among them. They were drawn at home against Brentford and will feel confident having already knocked out Manchester United from this tournament.
Elsewhere, Wycombe Wanderers will host Fulham while Championship side Swansea have a decent outing to look forward to when they take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.
Finally, Wrexham’s strong cup run continues and they will host a huge all-Welsh clash when they welcome Cardiff City. Both teams play in the Championship meaning at least one lower league side is guaranteed a place in the last eight.
The fourth-round ties will be played in the week commencing Monday 27 October. Here are the fixtures in full:
- Arsenal vs Brighton
- Grimsby vs Brentford
- Swansea vs Manchester City
- Newcastle vs Tottenham
- Wrexham vs Cardiff
- Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
- Wolves vs Chelsea
- Wycombe Wanderers vs Fulham
