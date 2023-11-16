Jump to content

Football transfers: Newcastle, Manchester United and West Ham target Bayer Leverkusen defender

Ex-Chelsea forward Timo Werner may be up for sale after falling out of favour at Leipzig.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 16 November 2023 08:08
Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah has interest (John Walton/PA)
(PA Archive)

What the papers say

Newcastle United are considering a January move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, according to The Sun. Manchester United and West Ham are also keen on the German international, 27.

RB Leipzig have opened the door for Timo Wernerto exit the club, according to the Evening Standard. The former Chelsea forward, 27, has started only two games this season.

The Standard also reports that Chelsea are the latest club to take an interest in 18-year-old South American midfielder Gabriel Moscardo. The Corinthians teenager has already attracted interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Jadon Sancho is unlikely to be allowed to leave Manchester United on the cheap. The Daily Mirror says the club will not sanction a cut-price January deal for the England winger, 23.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ferran Torres: Newcastle are interested in the Spanish forward, with Barcelona keen to sell the 23-year-old.

Evan Ferguson: Manchester United are keeping an eye on the 19-year-old striker, despite him signing a new deal with Brighton.

