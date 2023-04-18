Declan Rice among four ‘elite’ players targeted by Newcastle

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, is among four “elite” players being targeted by Newcastle this summer as the club’s owners reassess their recruitment strategy after an excellent season under Eddie Howe. The Telegraph adds the Magpies are also considering Leicester midfielder James Maddison, 26, and 27-year-old Brentford forward Ivan Toney.

The same newspaper says Tottenham are planning to make contact with Luis Enrique as the club step up their efforts to find a new permanent head coach. The 52-year-old has reportedly already been interviewed by Chelsea.

Barcelona are growing increasingly confident of signing Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer, The Times reports. The 32-year-old midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree new terms with City.

And Chelsea will try and sell Conor Gallagher this summer with a number of Premier League and European clubs interested in the 23-year-old, the Daily Mail says. The midfielder has two years remaining on the five-year deal he signed at Stamford Bridge back in 2020.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Joaquin Correa: Sport Witness says Aston Villa, Everton and West Ham are all interested in Inter Milan’s 28-year-old forward.

Reiss Nelson: The Mail reports Arsenal have offered the 23-year-old a new contract but there remains doubt over his long-term future, with Aston Villa, Fulham, West Ham and Brighton interested in signing the winger.