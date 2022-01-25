Newcastle may break club transfer record to sign Brighton’s Yves Bissouma
The Magpies could reportedly pay £50m for the Brighton midfielder
What the papers say
The Daily Mail says Newcastle are chasing the signature of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. It is believed Brighton would part ways with the 25-year-old Mali international for £50m, which would shatter Newcastle’s club-record transfer fee by £10m.
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is reportedly on the radar of Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa. According to The Sun, the 24-year-old England international centre-back is thought to have been on Gerrard’s wishlist for a while, with a possible January move on the cards.
The London Evening Standard reports Arsenal are considering a move for Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, as their hopes of beating Juventus to primary target Dusan Vlahovic fade. Isak has a release clause in his contract believed to be worth £75m, and a quick deal could be particularly beneficial for the Gunners as they seek more strike power up front.
Staying with Arsenal, the Daily Mirror says six European clubs are interested in forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Juventus, Paris St Germain and Barcelona are believed to be among the clubs keeping tabs on the 32-year-old Gabon striker’s situation.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Luis Diaz : O Jogo reports Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are monitoring the Porto winger.
Jesse Lingard: The United forward has been linked with Nice and West Ham, in addition to Newcastle, says Foot Mercato.
Cody Gakpo: Voetbal International reports Manchester City and Liverpool have held respective talks about signing the PSV Eindhoven winger.
