Newcastle may break club transfer record to sign Brighton’s Yves Bissouma

The Magpies could reportedly pay £50m for the Brighton midfielder

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 25 January 2022 07:18
Comments
<p>Yves Bissouma has been linked with a move to Aston Villa (Adam Davy/PA)</p>

Yves Bissouma has been linked with a move to Aston Villa (Adam Davy/PA)

(PA Wire)

What the papers say

The Daily Mail says Newcastle are chasing the signature of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. It is believed Brighton would part ways with the 25-year-old Mali international for £50m, which would shatter Newcastle’s club-record transfer fee by £10m.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is reportedly on the radar of Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa. According to The Sun, the 24-year-old England international centre-back is thought to have been on Gerrard’s wishlist for a while, with a possible January move on the cards.

Aston Villa are monitoring Liverpool’s Joe Gomez (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

The London Evening Standard reports Arsenal are considering a move for Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, as their hopes of beating Juventus to primary target Dusan Vlahovic fade. Isak has a release clause in his contract believed to be worth £75m, and a quick deal could be particularly beneficial for the Gunners as they seek more strike power up front.

Recommended

Staying with Arsenal, the Daily Mirror says six European clubs are interested in forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Juventus, Paris St Germain and Barcelona are believed to be among the clubs keeping tabs on the 32-year-old Gabon striker’s situation.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Luis Diaz : O Jogo reports Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are monitoring the Porto winger.

West Ham and Nice have joined Newcastle in pursuit of Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Jesse Lingard: The United forward has been linked with Nice and West Ham, in addition to Newcastle, says Foot Mercato.

Cody Gakpo: Voetbal International reports Manchester City and Liverpool have held respective talks about signing the PSV Eindhoven winger.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in