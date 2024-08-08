Support truly

Newcastle United have bolstered their attacking ranks with the signing of striker William Osula from Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee.

The versatile 21-year-old arrives after scoring three goals in 31 senior appearances for the Blades. Last season, Osula made nine Premier League starts and 12 substitute appearances as Sheffield United were relegated to the Championship.

“I’m very happy to be here. It’s a big club, a great club, so I’m very happy for the opportunity to join Newcastle United,” Osula told the club’s official website.

“It’s a great opportunity, and as soon as I heard about Newcastle’s interest, I knew I had to take the chance to join this club if it came. It has come, and I’m really happy to be here."

Osula’s arrival alleviates some pressure off the Magpies’ frontline that suffered crippling injury problems throughout the last campaign. Top scorer Alexander Isak missed 12 matches during two spells out with a groin injury and has been considered a target for Arsenal this summer, while Callum Wilson appeared just nine times in the Premier League after hamstring, calf and back injuries hampered another promising season.

Eddie Howe’s squad appeared tired in the latter stages of a year that included an energy-sapping Champions League schedule. While last year’s seventh-placed finish sees them miss out on Europe, Wilson continues to struggle with injury issues in pre-season, and at 32 years old, may see his playing prospects dwindle.

Osula is capable of lining up through the middle and across the wings, making him a useful addition in a squad that will also be hoping to maintain Harvey Barnes’ fitness for more than the 23 games he managed across all competitions last year.

He has five caps for Denmark’s Under-21 side and is the club’s sixth signing of the summer, following the arrival of Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, John Ruddy, Odysseas Vlachodimos and Miodrag Pivas.

“William is a talented young forward with all the attributes to be an exciting player for Newcastle United,” said Howe.

"We have watched his development closely and we are delighted to have the opportunity to work with him in this next step in his career.

"I know our supporters will join me in giving William a very warm welcome to the club and the city."