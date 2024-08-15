Newcastle have third bid for Marc Guehi rejected by Crystal Palace

Support truly

Crystal Palace have rejected a third bid from Newcastle United for defender Marc Guehi.

Sky Sports reports the Magpies’ third offer is £55m plus £5m in add-ons, with Palace holding out for £65m in total. Talks are ongoing for the 24-year-old defender who emerged as one of England’s standout players at Euro 2024.

Palace co-owner and club chairman Steve Parish noted it would take “superstar money” to prize Guehi away from Selhurst Park.

“We’d like to keep hold of him,” Parish told BBC Sport. “There’s a price and a situation where we might consider it. Somebody said he’s a superstar, so somebody has got to pay superstar money. Realistically, homegrown, 24 years old, sensational talent, somebody has to make it difficult for us. At the moment it isn’t. He’ll still be at Crystal Palace at the moment, but it’s not impossible.”

Guehi joined Palace in 2021 after failing to break through the ranks at Chelsea and a successful loan spell with Swansea City. He’s an excellent defender whose quick reading of the game brings an air of calmness into the backline.

As such, Gareth Soutgate called upon the centre-back to slot into the injured Harry Maguire’s role during England’s run to the Euro 2024 final. He did so brilliantly and is now expected to limit Maguire’s minutes even when the Manchester United man is at full fitness.

Palace’s terrific end to last season under new boss Oliver Glasner could be seen as a double-edged sword, with many of their top assets now the subject of transfer rumours and bids. Michael Olise joined Bayern Munich earlier this summer, while the futures of Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton continue to hit the headlines.

Joachim Andersen, Guehi’s partner in defence, is also the subject of an ongoing pursuit from Fulham. The Denmark international represented the West London side on loan during the 2020/21 season before Palace stepped in to make his Premier League move permanent.

Glasner plays an intense style of football that requires quality on the ball in all positions. Palace need to be careful they don’t leave themselves too short, as their need to replace any big names may result in a difficult end to the transfer window.