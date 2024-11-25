West Ham break Newcastle’s spell to lift pressure on Julen Lopetegui

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tomas Soucek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka combined to burst Newcastle’s bubble as West Ham handed under-pressure boss Julen Lopetegui breathing space with a priceless Premier League away win.

Soucek headed the Hammers into a first-half lead in front of a largely stunned crowd at St James’ Park before Wan-Bissaka’s first goal for the club ended the Magpies’ three-game winning run in all competitions with a 2-0 defeat that prevented them from climbing into the top six.

Eddie Howe’s men were culpable for both goals, but also guilty of not using the wealth of possession they enjoyed effectively enough on a night when chances went begging.

open image in gallery Eddie Howe’s side missed the chance to go sixth ( Action Images via Reuters )

By contrast, the visitors were lethal on the break and produced the most fluent passages of play to leave Tyneside more than satisfied with a job well done.

The visitors took a 10th-minute lead when Soucek was left criminally unmarked by Lloyd Kelly, deputising for the suspended Dan Burn, to power home a header from Emerson Palmieri’s corner.

Joe Willock whipped a shot just wide of Lukasz Fabianski’s left post but, with PSG loanee Carlos Soler linking well with Lucas Paqueta in the centre of midfield and Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville taking a direct approach from the flanks, the Hammers were a constant threat on the counter.

open image in gallery Tomas Soucek was allowed a free header from an early corner ( Getty Images )

Sean Longstaff headed straight at Fabianski from Anthony Gordon’s floated 29th-minute cross and Lewis Hall sent a skidding shot just past the upright as the hosts responded.

Fabianski blocked Gordon’s 36th-minute shot from point-blank range after defender Jean-Clair Todibo had failed to deal adequately with Longstaff’s low cross, and Alexander Isak, who had earlier seen a good finish ruled out for offside, blasted off target after controlling Bruno Guimaraes’ cross on his chest, although he may again have gone marginally too soon.

open image in gallery It was a frustrating night for the in-form Alexander Isak ( Getty Images )

Nick Pope had to pluck Bowen’s dipping snapshot from under his crossbar deep into added time, but the first half ended with the visitors a goal to the good.

Harvey Barnes, who scored twice inside the final seven minutes in Newcastle’s 4-3 comeback win in the corresponding fixture last season, replaced Willock at the break and helped his side lay siege to the West Ham goal in an early flurry.

Gordon’s 51st-minute prod sailed just the wrong side of the far post with Fabianski beaten, but Wan-Bissaka enjoyed better fortune two minutes later when he ran on to Bowen’s pass inside and steered a shot across Pope and in off the upright.

open image in gallery Aaron Wan-Bissaka scores West Ham’s second goal ( Action Images via Reuters )

open image in gallery Callum Wilson was denied a late penalty as West Ham held on ( Getty Images )

The hosts were in disarray at the back and it took a series of blocks and Pope’s saves from Soucek and Soler to preserve their hopes of a fightback.

Substitute Sandro Tonali sent Tino Livramento away down the right to cross for Isak, but the misfiring Sweden international was unable to direct his header at goal, and Callum Wilson’s penalty appeals, to his astonishment, were waved away on his first appearance of the season following a clumsy challenge by fellow substitute Konstantinos Mavropanos.