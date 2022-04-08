Wolves can stake their claim for a European place with a victory against an out-of-form Newcastle on Friday night.

Bruno Lage’s side currently sit eighth in the Premier League table following a sensational season under the Portuguese coach.

But it could yet get even better for Wanderers if they can finish the campaign strongly. A win at St James’ Park would take them up to sixth place in the table.

Their fans can smell Europa League football for the first time since Nuno Espirito Santo guided them there with a seventh place finish in the 2018/19 season.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 8pm on Friday 8 April at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League, with online viewers able to watch via SkyGo. Coverage begins at 7pm.

Team news

Newcastle will be without the quartet of Callum Wilson, Isaac Hayden, Kieran Trippier and Jamal Lewis through injury. Miguel Almiron may be unavailable as he continues his recovery from coronavirus, with Federico Fernandez also a doubt due to an abdominal problem. Joe Willock may be another possible omission because of a knee issue, but Joelinton is expected to be fit despite coming off against Spurs.

Raul Jimenez is still suspended and Ruben Neves has been ruled out due to a knee injury. Ki-Jana Hoever is also unavailable due to a hamstring issue.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Guimaraes, Shelvey, Joelinton; Murphy, Wood, Saint-Maximin.

Wolves: Sa; Boly, Coady, Kilman; Jonny, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Marcal; Podence, F Silva, Trincao

Odds

Newcastle - 5/4

Draw - 21/10

Wolves - 12/5

Prediction

Newcastle have been struggling to score goals in recent weeks and this Wolves defence provide a solid base for Lage’s side to build from. They will get chances and you expect them to take a couple. Newcastle 2-0 Wolves.