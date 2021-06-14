Carlisle sign Newport striker Tristan Abrahams

Carlisle have signed striker Tristan Abrahams from Newport on a two-year contract.

The London-born 22-year-old scored eight goals for Newport last season, although he failed to find the net during a 14-game loan spell at Leyton Orient.

Carlisle manager Chris Beech said: “I’m delighted with this one. Tristan is a really exciting player, he fits the way we look to play and has those physical attributes of pace, power and strength, plus he’s got goals in him with his technical abilities.

“We actually had our eyes on Tristan last year, but Newport decided they wanted to keep him in the building and he went on to score a flurry of goals for them early in the season.

“He’s at a great age and there’s real scope to work with him and develop his game. On his day he’ll cause all sorts of problems for opposition defenders.

“I’ve no doubt our supporters will get right behind him and give him all the backing he needs to settle in and start scoring goals.”