Manchester United welcome back Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw to training

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have returned to Manchester United training ahead of the FA Cup fourth-round trip to Newport.

Erik ten Hag’s side have endured a poor campaign punctuated by key absentees, but the Red Devils’ injury issues are finally beginning to ease.

Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez returned to the squad as United drew 2-2 with Tottenham last time out, with the latter coming on as a 63rd minute substitute in the January 14 Premier League fixture.

United play their first match since then in Sunday’s FA Cup trip to League Two outfit Newport, where Maguire and Shaw look to set to feature having returned to training.

Maguire has missed the last six matches in all competitions since sustaining a groin complaint against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on December 12.

The rejuvenated former United skipper was pictured in training at the club’s Carrington training base on Tuesday, as was left-back Shaw.

The England full-back has only managed 10 appearances in what has been an injury-interrupted campaign, with his most recent outing coming in the December 23 defeat at West Ham.

Amad Diallo, who has been absent from the previous two squads, was also pictured with Ten Hag’s group.

But there was no sign of Anthony Martial, Tyrell Malacia, Victor Lindelof or Mason Mount in the images. Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat remain at the Africa Cup of Nations.