Newport appoint Darren Kelly as the club’s first sporting director

Newport have appointed Darren Kelly as the club’s sporting director.

The 41-year-old left his role as manager of Scarborough Athletic last month and has now taken on a newly-created position at Rodney Parade.

A club statement on newport-county.co.uk read: “Kelly will work alongside boss Michael Flynn Newport’s management team and the club’s directors to develop a robust recruitment, development and retention strategy.”

Kelly said: “I’ve had the privilege of working with two supporter-owned clubs that I’ve been at previously, so I’m looking forward to this new challenge.

“I share the same values as the football club and that’s important to me. When I was a player, I was always hard-working, honest and gave everything that I could, and those principles are the same at the football club.

“I’ve had good conversations with the manager and he’s someone who I’ve watched closely over the last couple of years.”