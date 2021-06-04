Wales midfielder Josh Sheehan leaves Newport to pursue opportunity elsewhere

Wales midfielder Josh Sheehan is leaving Newport

Sheehan, who made his Wales debut last November but missed out on Euro 2020 selection this summer, was among the Exiles’ stand-out players as Michael Flynn’s side made the Sky Bet League Two final.

The 26-year-old, who was named in the PFA League Two team of the year, made 179 appearances for Newport after initially making his debut on loan from Swansea in August 2016.

“Josh Sheehan will depart Rodney Parade to pursue an opportunity elsewhere,” said a Newport statement on the official club website.

Ashley Baker, Corey Whitely, Daniel Leadbitter, David Longe-King, Jack Evans, Joe Ledley, Kyle Howkins, Ryan Taylor and Tom King are also leaving the Exiles.

Loan signings Anthony Hartigan, Jake Scrimshaw, Luke Gambin and Nicky Maynard have all returned to their respective parent clubs.

Newport have exercised an option to extend the contract of midfielder Scot Bennett for an additional year. Contracts have also been offered to Joss Labadie, Lewis Collins, Liam Shephard, Mickey Demetriou and Ryan Haynes.

Former Walsall defender Cameron Norman has signed a two-year deal to become Newport’s first summer arrival.