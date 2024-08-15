Jump to content

Report: Father of Spain forward Lamine Yamal hospitalized after being stabbed near Barcelona

Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia says the father of 17-year-old Spain soccer star Lamine Yamal has been hospitalized after being stabbed near Barcelona

Via AP news wire
Thursday 15 August 2024 01:15
Yamal Father Stabbed Soccer
Yamal Father Stabbed Soccer (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia says the father of 17-year-old Spain soccer star Lamine Yamal has been hospitalized after being stabbed near Barcelona.

Citing unnamed official sources, the paper said Mounir Nasraoui was stabbed multiple times.

La Vanguardia said Nasraoui was in serious but stable condition.

Some arrests had been made, according to La Vanguardia, without giving details.

Local police did not immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press for comment.

Spain won the European Championship in July with Yamal part of the winning team and setting up Nico Williams’ opening goal in a 2-1 win over England. He also won the tournament’s best young player award just a day after he turned 17.

__

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

