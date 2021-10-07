Next Newcastle manager: Who could replace Steve Bruce if a change is made?

The takeover of Newcastle United has been confirmed, with the first of many changes at the club under its new Saudi Arabian owners expected to follow in the shape of a new manager.

While the club are unable to sign new players until January, an immediate change could be made if the club decide to part ways with under-fire boss Steve Bruce.

Bruce remains in charge for now, but he is unpopular with the Newcastle fans. Although he steered them to Premier League safety last season, the club are in the relegation zone this campaign and are without a win in their opening seven matches.

If Newcastle were to part ways with Bruce, it would be the first opportunity for the club’s new owners to demonstrate their ambitions. As a result, several top names, including former Juventus, Chelsea and Intern Milan manager Antonio Conte and former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, have already been linked with the post, even though Bruce remains in charge.

The favourite at this early stage, however, is former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, who has yet to take up a new position since leaving the Cherries in 2020.

Odds on next Newcastle manager

Eddie Howe: 7/4

Chris Wilder: 5/1

Graeme Jones: 5/1

Antonio Conte: 13/2

Rafa Benitez: 9/1

Frank Lampard: 10/1

Roberto Martinez: 10/1

Alan Shearer: 14/1

Jose Mourinho: 14/1

Mark Hughes: 14/1

Zinedine Zidane: 16/1

Pep Guardiola: 50/1

Jurgen Klopp: 50/1

Odds via BetFair