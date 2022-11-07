Jump to content

Next Southampton manager: Candidates to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl

The club said they would be announcing a permanent replacement in due course

Sports Staff
Monday 07 November 2022 11:04
Nathan Jones and Marcelo Gallardo are among the early favourites to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl as Southampton manager.

Hasenhuttl was sacked on Monday following the club’s 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle, a result that left the Saints in the bottom three of the Premier League.

A club statement said Hasenhuttl had made a “significant contribution to the club” while “playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad”.

Southampton have taken an approach in the transfer market of signing young players and the club may look to a manager with a proven track record of developing emerging talent.

Here’s a look at some of the contenders for the vacancy at St Mary’s.

Nathan Jones

Last season’s Championship manager of the year, Jones has worked wonders to take Luton Town from League One to the Championship play-offs and the brink of promotion to the Premier League. He is the odds-on favourite for the job.

(Getty Images)

Marcelo Gallardo

One of River Plate’s most successful managers after winning two Copa Libertadores titles, Gallardo announced he would be leaving the Argentine club last month and looks set to take his managerial ambitions to Europe. A position in the Premier League may be of interest.

Kjetil Knutsen

The Bodo/Glimt manager has drawn admirers for taking the Norwegian minnows into Europe. He was previously linked with Brighton following the departure of Graham Potter.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou

Another to be recently linked with a Premier League position, Postecoglou led Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title in his first season in charge and impressed with his attacking style of play. Celtic crashed out of Europe following their return to the Champions League this season.

(Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino

Could a return to St Mary’s entice Pochettino? WIthout a club since he was sacked by PSG, the Argentine made his name in European football with a short but successful spell in charge of Saints, before he moved onto Tottenham in 2014.

Sean Dyche

The former Burnley manager remains without a job since he was sacked near the end of last season, as the Clarets were relegated following a successful spell in the Premier League. Dyche had Burnley punching above their weight for years and looks ready to return to management.

(Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard

Although sacked by Aston Villa last month, Gerrard may want to get back into work and prove a point quickly after his first Premier League position ended poorly.

