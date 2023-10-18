Neymar taken off on a stretcher playing for Brazil against Uruguay

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Neymar was in tears after being taken off the field on a stretcher with an apparent left knee injury during Brazil’s 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in World Cup qualifying.

Brazil were trailing to a Darwin Nunez opener when Neymar landed awkwardly after colliding with Nicolas de la Cruz just before half-time.

The 31-year-old former Barcelona forward, who joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal from Paris St Germain in the summer, was carried off in some distress as he cupped his hands to his face.

After De la Cruz made sure of Uruguay’s win, Neymar was reportedly seen leaving the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo on crutches.

“Let’s hope it’s nothing serious,” Brazil captain and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro said on Globo television.

“He’s an important player for us, we’re very fond of him. He’s been suffering a lot from injuries and when he starts to pick up the pace he gets injured again.”

Elsewhere, Lionel Messi became the all-time leading scorer in South American World Cup qualifying as he bagged a brace in Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Peru.

Messi’s 31 goals take him clear of former Barcelona team-mate and Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, who has 29. Argentina top the qualifying table having won all four fixtures.