Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Neymar ruled out of Brazil’s World Cup clash with Switzerland by ankle injury

The Paris St German attacker will miss Brazil’s next World Cup match.

George Sessions
Friday 25 November 2022 16:01
Neymar will miss Brazil’s match with Switzerland (Mike Egerton/PA)
Neymar will miss Brazil’s match with Switzerland (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Neymar’s ankle injury will rule him out of Monday’s Group H fixture with Switzerland, Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar has confirmed.

The Paris St Germain forward was forced off towards the latter stages of Thursday’s 2-0 win over Serbia after being on the receiving end of a number of strong challenges.

Compatriot Danilo was also substituted with an ankle injury and went for an MRI scan with Neymar on Friday to diagnose their respective problems.

Dr Lasmar told Brazilian Football Confederation: “We can already say that we will not have the two players for our next game, but they remain in treatment with our objective of trying to recover in time for this competition.”

Recommended

Scans showed Neymar had suffered a lateral ligament injury to his right ankle along with small bone swelling.

Meanwhile, Juventus full-back Danilo has sustained a medial ligament injury to his left ankle.

“The players Neymar and Danilo started the treatment yesterday immediately after our game. Today in the morning they were reassessed,” Dr Lasmar said.

“We thought it was important to do an image exam, an MRI so that we had more data on the evolution of the two players .

We can already say that we will not have the two players for our next game, but they remain in treatment with our objective of trying to recover in time for this competition.

Dr Rodrigo Lasmar on Neymar and Danilo

“The scans showed a lateral ligament injury to Neymar’s right ankle along with a small bone swelling. And a medial ligament injury to Danilo’s left ankle.

“Players remain in treatment. It is very important for us to be very calm, peaceful, this assessment will be carried out daily so that we have information and make the best decisions based on that.”

Recommended

A brace from Richarlison helped Brazil win their World Cup opener and after Monday’s clash with Switzerland, they conclude their group phase campaign with a match against Cameron on December 2.

Neymar has a history of ankle injuries and was ruled out for two-and-a-half months last season with a similar issue.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in