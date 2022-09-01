Football rumours: Chelsea offered ‘incredible deal’ for PSG forward Neymar

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Chelsea have been offered an “incredible deal” to sign Paris St Germain forward Neymar before the transfer window closes on Thursday, the Daily Mail reports. The Blues were approached about signing the 30-year-old, however, according to the paper, it could be a tough deal to get over the line during this transfer window as the London club pursue other targets.

The Times also carries Blues news, writing that AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, 23, has been linked with the club in a potential swoop. However, it could easily be scuppered by his reported £126million price tag.

Ukraine’s Mykhaylo Mudryk is reportedly valued at £25m (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Elsewhere, Brentford could be about to hijack Arsenal’s move for Shakhtar Donetsk’s forward Mykhaylo Mudryk. The 21-year-old Ukrainian forward is valued at £25m – which would smash the club’s transfer record. The Bees forked out £17.1m for winger Keane Lewis-Potter earlier this summer.

And the Daily Mail says Newcastle are “exploring the possibility of trying to sign” Youri Tielemans from crisis club Leicester. The 25-year-old midfielder has been a target for Arsenal throughout the summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ajax’s Edson Alvarez is keen to head to Chelsea (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

Edson Alvarez: De Telegraaf reports – via Metro – that the 24-year-old Ajax midfielder is keen to push through a move to Chelsea as owner Todd Boehly launches a £50m bid for the Mexico international.

Josko Gvardiol: The Daily Telegraph reports the Blues are closing in on a £77.7m deal for the 20-year-old Croatia defender.