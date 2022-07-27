Jump to content
Neymar to stand trial for fraud over Barcelona transfer

The Brazilian star moved from Santos to Barcelona in 2013

Simon Jennings
Wednesday 27 July 2022 13:42
Neymar, Barcelona and Santos will stand trial in October on fraud and corruption charges over the transfer of the Brazilian forward to Barcelona from Santos in 2013.

Neymar’s father, mother and the family company N&N have also been charged in the case, along with former Santos manager Odilio Rodrigues as well as Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, the then president and vice-president of Barcelona.

The case stems from a complaint by Brazilian investment group DIS, which owned part of Neymar’s transfer rights and alleges that it received less money than it was entitled to when he joined Barcelona.

Investigations were carried out in Spain and Brazil into whether any part of the transfer fee had been concealed and the trial, to be held at the Provincial Court of Barcelona, is scheduled to run from 17 to 31 October.

Neymar has denied wrongdoing but in 2017, Spain’s High Court rejected appeals by the player, his parents, N&N and the two clubs, paving the way for the case to go to trial.

