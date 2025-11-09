Marc Guehi set to miss England duty, Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope ruled out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marc Guehi looks set to be withdrawn from the England squad while Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope have been ruled out of the last two World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner revealed centre-half Guehi sustained a foot injury in the closing stages of Thursday’s 3-1 Conference League win against AZ Alkmaar and looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

Glasner told Sky Sports News: “Marc was fouled in the last minute against Alkmaar. It was a knock on his foot. A bone bruise.

“He can’t even walk at the moment. The last two days he is on crutches.

“I don’t know how this develops over the next couple of days. But at the moment it doesn’t look good. It looks like he can’t play for England as well.”

Winger Gordon missed Newcastle’s 3-1 defeat at Brentford with a hip injury and goalkeeper Pope was substituted with concussion, ruling him out due to the 12-day protocol.

“Nick Pope suffered concussion and that’s why we took him off,” Magpies boss Eddie Howe said. “As soon as we were made aware of that, he was withdrawn. He won’t go with England.

“Anthony has a minor injury so he’ll miss England.”

England, already qualified as group winners, take on Serbia at Wembley next Thursday before facing Albania in Tirana the following Sunday.