Crystal Palace pick up late point against Newcastle

Daniel Munoz pounced three minutes into added-time to salvage a point for Crystal Palace in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle at Selhurst Park.

Eddie Howe’s men appeared to have bounced back from Monday’s home defeat by West Ham when Marc Guehi’s own-goal put them on the brink of victory.

But Palace, who were unable to convert a host of chances, kept pressing until the end and were rewarded when Munoz headed a cross past keeper Nick Pope at the far post.

It was redemption for the Colombian given he had missed a sitter in the first half as part of a wasteful afternoon from the Eagles.

Newcastle threatened only in fits and starts and suffered from the loss of striker Alexander Isak, who limped off with a hip problem in the 22nd minute to continue his rotten luck with injuries.

Isak received treatment early in a busy opening spell for Palace, who went on the attack when Jean-Philippe Mateta found Eberechi Eze only for the forward to spoil the chance with a poor first touch.

Isak attempted to run off his injury but was unsuccessful and had to be replaced by Harvey Barnes.

Trevoh Chalobah was high from range and there was panic in the Newcastle area moments later when Pope got his legs in the way of an attempt by Ismaila Sarr, who should have done better.

Palace wasted a glorious chance to take the lead in the 35th minute when they broke downfield at pace and although Sarr delivered a pinpoint pass, Munoz could only stab it wide at the far post.

Munoz was running close to full speed when he arrived but it was still little more than a tap-in.

Palace had produced their best football following Isak’s departure but after the brief outbreak of drama around Newcastle’s box, the tempo of the game slowed back down.

The Magpies showed greater intent from the moment the second half began and, in the 53rd minute, they were rewarded when a slick free-kick routine ended with Anthony Gordon’s cross being poked into his own net by Guehi.

Newcastle’s players celebrated with away fans after Gordon had jumped over the advertising hoardings – he was booked as a result – and stewards were forced to restore order.

The goal stirred Palace and they almost drew level but Pope kept out Sarr before Dan Burn intervened to prevent Munoz’s follow up from hitting the target.

Eze, making his first appearance in a month after recovering from a hamstring injury, was taken off but the change did not knock the home side off their stride as they continued to press.

Pope was busy in the Newcastle goal and Mateta skied a close-range shot over the crossbar, but the keeper was finally beaten by Munoz in the 93rd minute as Palace launched one last attack.