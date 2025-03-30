‘Unbelievable’ Nico O’Reilly ‘changed the game’ as Man City prospect shines in FA Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City youngster Nico O’Reilly was hailed as “unbelievable” by Bernardo Silva after the 20-year-old grabbed two assists to help spark his side’s comeback win in their FA Cup quarter-final tie with Bournemouth.

The 20-year-old came on at half-time as a substitute for Abdukodir Khusanov, who had been booked in the first half, and had an assist within five minutes as his inch-perfect early cross was bundled in by Erling Haaland at the far post.

The England youth international continued with a solid defensive display as he managed to keep Antoine Semenyo and Bournemouth’s other attackers at bay, before registering another assist as he scooped a pass forward before Omar Marmoush squeezed a finish past Kepa Arrizabalaga to complete the turnaround.

And speaking after the game, City winger Bernardo Silva was quick to praise O’Reilly, who was also awarded man of the match.

“He was unbelievable. Against Plymouth he showed the impact he can have on the game and the energy he brought today changed the game. That's what we need,” said Silva, referring to the two goals that O’Reilly scored in the fifth-round win over Plymouth.

In response, the youngster – who joined City’s youth set-up in 2011 – said that he is “just trying my hardest every game and trying to help the team out as much as I can.

“I'm glad I've been able to do that so far,” he said, adding that Pep Guardiola “was just telling me to run in behind, [and] try and get high”.

City boss Guardiola was also full of praise for O’Reilly, saying that his impact “was really good”.

“Nico scored two goals against Plymouth and the impact today was outstanding.

"He's going to play in semi-final for sure!” joked Guardiola.

City’s quarter-final win has set up a semi-final tie against Nottingham forest, who beat Brighton on penalties to progress.

The semi-final matches will take place across the weekend of 26 and 27 April, with Aston Villa taking on Crystal Palace in the other tie.