‘Unbelievable’ Nico O’Reilly ‘changed the game’ as Man City prospect shines in FA Cup
O’Reilly came on at half-time and grabbed two assists as City came from behind to beat Bournemouth
Manchester City youngster Nico O’Reilly was hailed as “unbelievable” by Bernardo Silva after the 20-year-old grabbed two assists to help spark his side’s comeback win in their FA Cup quarter-final tie with Bournemouth.
The 20-year-old came on at half-time as a substitute for Abdukodir Khusanov, who had been booked in the first half, and had an assist within five minutes as his inch-perfect early cross was bundled in by Erling Haaland at the far post.
The England youth international continued with a solid defensive display as he managed to keep Antoine Semenyo and Bournemouth’s other attackers at bay, before registering another assist as he scooped a pass forward before Omar Marmoush squeezed a finish past Kepa Arrizabalaga to complete the turnaround.
And speaking after the game, City winger Bernardo Silva was quick to praise O’Reilly, who was also awarded man of the match.
“He was unbelievable. Against Plymouth he showed the impact he can have on the game and the energy he brought today changed the game. That's what we need,” said Silva, referring to the two goals that O’Reilly scored in the fifth-round win over Plymouth.
In response, the youngster – who joined City’s youth set-up in 2011 – said that he is “just trying my hardest every game and trying to help the team out as much as I can.
“I'm glad I've been able to do that so far,” he said, adding that Pep Guardiola “was just telling me to run in behind, [and] try and get high”.
City boss Guardiola was also full of praise for O’Reilly, saying that his impact “was really good”.
“Nico scored two goals against Plymouth and the impact today was outstanding.
"He's going to play in semi-final for sure!” joked Guardiola.
City’s quarter-final win has set up a semi-final tie against Nottingham forest, who beat Brighton on penalties to progress.
The semi-final matches will take place across the weekend of 26 and 27 April, with Aston Villa taking on Crystal Palace in the other tie.
