Newcastle considering Nicolo Barella alternatives amid transfer fee gap and competition
Liverpool are also credited with interest in the Italy midfielder
Newcastle United are currently £30 million off Internazionale's valuation of Nicolo Barella, as Eddie Howe seeks to make a midfielder their main signing for this summer. That may see the Saudi-owned club turn to AC Milan's Sandro Tonali, although negotiations are ongoing over Barella.
Inter Milan ended up paying Cagliari close to £40m all in for Barella and want to make a profit as they face pressure to raise money.
That has meant an asking price of close to £80m but Newcastle do not want to go above £50m given the Italian's club situation.
Liverpool have been similarly interested in Barella as they feel his energy fits with exactly what they want from a second midfielder to complement Alexis Mac Allister. The Anfield club nevertheless believe the price is currently far too high, with Nice's Khephren Thuram offering a more affordable option.
Newcastle are themselves willing to look elsewhere with both Tonali and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher names they have considered.
The St James Park club also have long-standing interest in James Maddison and sounded out Leicester City over whether he would be buyable for £45m, which was similar to what they have been willing to put forward for Barella.
Leicester currently want almost double that, though, while the player himself is understood to prefer a move south for family reasons. That is why Tottenham Hotspur are now seen as more likelier to sign Maddison, although they similarly remain some way off as regards price.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies