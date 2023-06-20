Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Newcastle United are currently £30 million off Internazionale's valuation of Nicolo Barella, as Eddie Howe seeks to make a midfielder their main signing for this summer. That may see the Saudi-owned club turn to AC Milan's Sandro Tonali, although negotiations are ongoing over Barella.

Inter Milan ended up paying Cagliari close to £40m all in for Barella and want to make a profit as they face pressure to raise money.

That has meant an asking price of close to £80m but Newcastle do not want to go above £50m given the Italian's club situation.

Liverpool have been similarly interested in Barella as they feel his energy fits with exactly what they want from a second midfielder to complement Alexis Mac Allister. The Anfield club nevertheless believe the price is currently far too high, with Nice's Khephren Thuram offering a more affordable option.

Newcastle are themselves willing to look elsewhere with both Tonali and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher names they have considered.

The St James Park club also have long-standing interest in James Maddison and sounded out Leicester City over whether he would be buyable for £45m, which was similar to what they have been willing to put forward for Barella.

Leicester currently want almost double that, though, while the player himself is understood to prefer a move south for family reasons. That is why Tottenham Hotspur are now seen as more likelier to sign Maddison, although they similarly remain some way off as regards price.