Nigel Clough hopes Danny Johnson stays on the goal trail at Mansfield

Mansfield have announced the signing of striker Danny Johnson from Leyton Orient on a two-year deal.

Johnson scored 20 goals for the O’s last season in Sky Bet League Two helping them to a top half finish.

The 28-year-old was Orient’s leading scorer in the 2020-21 season and has joined the Stags following the expiration of his contract.

Speaking to Mansfield’s website, manager Nigel Clough said: “We needed a goalscorer and that’s where Danny fits the bill.

“I think he’s in his prime in terms of scoring goals. I’m hoping his experience will come together to ensure that he’s a very good signing for us.”