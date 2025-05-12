Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi needed urgent surgery after collision with post
The Nigeria international sustained an abdominal injury late in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Leicester.
Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi had urgent surgery on Monday night after suffering a serious abdominal injury in Sunday’s match against Leicester.
The Nigeria international collided with the post late on in Forest’s 2-2 Premier League draw with their East Midlands rivals at the City Ground.
The surgery was required urgently to treat the nature of the injury, which the PA news agency understands is not life-threatening.
Awoniyi tried to carry on after receiving several minutes of treatment but the extent of the injury was discovered when treated by medical staff on Monday.