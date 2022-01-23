Nigeria have been one of the most impressive sides so far at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations. Wins over Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau saw them qualify for the knockout stages with maximum points - the only side to do so.

In the last 16, they come up against a Tunisia side who only qualified for the knockout stages by virtue of their win over Mauritania. Defeats to Mali and Gambia mean they are looked upon as one of the weakest sides left in the competition.

There is a strong English-based presence in the Nigeria side - with Leicester pair Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, Everton’s Alex Iwobi, Watford’s William Troost-Ekong and West Brom’s Semi Ajayi all regular starters for the Super Eagles.

They should have more than enough to come through this one and book their place in the quarter-finals. But with Ghana and defending champions Algeria crashing out in the group stage, anything is possible at this year’s tournament.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the day’s big clash and the other fixtures on Sunday.

When is the match?

Nigeria vs Tunisia kicks off at 7pm GMT on Sunday, 23 January 2022.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be shown live on Sky Sports Mix. It will also be broadcast on BBC Red Button and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

All the day's fixtures can be streamed on the Sky Go app for subscribers. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOW TV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Today’s full list of AFCON games

Burkina Faso vs Gabon - 4pm (Sky Sports Sky Sports Mix, BBC Red Button)

Odds

Nigeria - 5/7

Draw - 11/4

Tunisia - 31/5

Latest odds to win AFCON

Cameroon - 4/1

Senegal - 4/1

Nigeria - 9/2

Morocco - 13/2

Ivory Coast - 7/1

Mali - 10/1

Egypt - 12/1

Tunisia - 20/1

Prediction

Nigeria come into this one as the overwhelming favourites and should have the firepower to swat Tunisia aside. 2-0 Nigeria.