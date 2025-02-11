Nikita Parris returns to England squad but Chloe Kelly misses out
Nikita Parris returns to Sarina Wiegman’s England squad for the first time since November 2022 but Chloe Kelly misses out for their upcoming Nations League fixtures against Portugal and Spain.
Forward Kelly, who memorably scored the match-winner to seal England’s triumph at the 2022 Euros, sealed a loan move to Arsenal in the January transfer window.
She has been candid about her frustrations over a lack of playing time and situation at parent club Manchester City.
Parris joined Brighton on a permanent deal from Manchester United in September and has scored four Women’s Super League goals for Albion this season, also adding two assists.
Chelsea duo Niamh Charles and Lauren James also return after being sidelined from England action since July and April of last year respectively.
Midfielders Laura Blindkilde Brown and Ruby Mace retain their places in Wiegman’s squad after making their debuts in December, but Gabby George has been dropped.
England first play Portugal in the Algarve on February 21 before taking on World Cup holders Spain – who they faced in the 2023 final – on February 26 at Wembley.