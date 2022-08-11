West Ham midfielder Nikola Vlasic joins Torino on loan
The deal for the 24-year-old includes an option for the Serie A outfit to make the move permanent next summer
West Ham midfielder Nikola Vlasic has joined Torino on a season-long loan.
The deal for the 24-year-old includes an option for the Serie A outfit to make the move permanent next summer.
Croatia international Vlasic made 31 appearances for the Hammers in their 2021-22 campaign after joining the Premier League club from CSKA Moscow last summer.
He scored one goal, in a 4-1 win at Watford in December.
West Ham tweeted: “We can confirm that Nikola Vlasic has joined Torino on loan. Everyone at the club would like to wish Nikola the best for his loan spell in Turin.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies