Northampton sign winger Mitch Pinnock from Kilmarnock

Northampton have announced the signing of Kilmarnock winger Mitch Pinnock on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old’s deal takes effect from July 1 after he turned down the offer of a new contract with Killie.

Pinnock signed for the Scottish outfit last summer, having previously been with AFC Wimbledon and made 37 appearances for them in 2020-21, scoring five goals.

Northampton boss Jon Brady said in a statement on the club’s official website: “We feel Mitch is a good signing for us.

“He is a player who we have done our homework on, we have watched him very closely and we have been very impressed with what we have seen. He also comes very highly recommended from a number of different sources and that is important to us.

“Mitch has a lot of the attributes we are looking for in our attacking players. He is strong, powerful and mobile and he provides a good delivery from out wide, creating opportunities for others as well as being a goal threat himself.

“He has a decent amount of experience and a good pedigree in both England and Scotland – he has played nearly 200 games in his career and he is an excellent age.”