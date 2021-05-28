New Northampton deal for fit-again Scott Pollock
The academy product will be hoping to add to his 23 appearances for the club.
Northampton midfielder Scott Pollock who missed the whole of last season through injury, has signed a new one-year deal with the League One club.
The 20-year-old academy product was sidelined by a groin injury which required surgery, but the Cobblers hope they will see the best of him in the 2021-22 campaign.
“We missed him last season,” Northampton manager Jon Brady said.
“His injury was a big blow to us but he returned to fitness just as the season ended and he is working hard this summer to hit the ground running in pre-season.
“He is a local lad and it is always very rewarding to see a player who has not just come through our academy but also our football and education programme sign a new contract.
“He has shown glimpses of his potential at first-team level and the challenge for Scott now is to work hard and kick on and continue his route back to match fitness.”
Prior to the 2020-21 season, Pollock had made 23 first-team appearances for the club.