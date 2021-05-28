New Northampton deal for fit-again Scott Pollock

Northampton midfielder Scott Pollock who missed the whole of last season through injury, has signed a new one-year deal with the League One club.

The 20-year-old academy product was sidelined by a groin injury which required surgery, but the Cobblers hope they will see the best of him in the 2021-22 campaign.

“We missed him last season,” Northampton manager Jon Brady said.

“His injury was a big blow to us but he returned to fitness just as the season ended and he is working hard this summer to hit the ground running in pre-season.

“He is a local lad and it is always very rewarding to see a player who has not just come through our academy but also our football and education programme sign a new contract.

“He has shown glimpses of his potential at first-team level and the challenge for Scott now is to work hard and kick on and continue his route back to match fitness.”

Prior to the 2020-21 season, Pollock had made 23 first-team appearances for the club.