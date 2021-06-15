Northampton win race for winger Dylan Connolly

Northampton have signed winger Dylan Connolly on a two-year-deal.

The 26-year-old rejected a new contract with Scottish Premiership side St Mirren and will join the Cobblers upon the expiry of his deal on July 1.

Connolly has had previous experience of English football with Ipswich, Bradford and AFC Wimbledon.

Northampton boss Jon Brady told the club’s website: “Dylan is a wide player with a lot of pace.

“I know he had other options from other clubs so we are very pleased to welcome Dylan to the club.”