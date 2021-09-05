Northern Ireland will look to build on their impressive 4-1 win over Lithuania in World Cup qualifying when they face Estonia in an international friendly fixture tonight.

Ian Baraclough’s side revived their qualification hopes with their first win in Group C, which was secured thanks to goals from Daniel Ballard, Conor Washington, Shayne Lavery and Paddy McNair.

Northern Ireland face a crucial test against second-place Switzerland on Wednesday night so Baraclough will be hoping his players come through this friendly match against Estonia unscathed.

Estonia were beaten 5-2 by Belgium on Thursday after taking the lead inside the first two minutes. The country are bottom of Group E and are winless in their three opening matches ahead of Wednesday's trip to Wales.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of tonight’s match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5pm GMT on Sunday 5 September.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 4:55pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Manager Ian Baraclough may look to rotate starting team ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier against Switzerland.

Jonny Evans, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans and Josh Magennis are all missing from Baraclough’s squad.

George Saville returns after missing the win in Lithuania due to suspension.

Possible line-ups

Northern Ireland: Peacock-Farrell; McNair, Cathcart, Ballard; McGinn, McCann, Donnelly, Whyte; Jones; Lafferty, Charles

Estonia: Hein; Puri, Tamm, Kuusk, Mets, Pikk; Vasssiljev, Kreida, Kait; Henri Anier, Sappinen

Odds

Prediction

Although they are expected to make wholesale changes, Northern Ireland should still be strong enough to secure a narrow victory. Estonia 0-1 Northern Ireland