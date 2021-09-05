Northern Ireland will be aiming to maintain their momentum when they take on Estonia in an international friendly tonight in Tallinn.

Ian Baraclough’s side face Switzerland in a crucial World Cup qualifier on Wednesday but their hopes have been boosted following a 4-1 win over Lithuania in Group C.

Goals from Daniel Ballard, Conor Washington, Shayne Lavery and Paddy McNair secured the victory for Baraclough’s side - their first in 90 competitive minutes under the manager - but injuries remain a concern heading into the pair of fixtures.

Estonia face Wales on Wednesday in Group E and have lost all three of the opening qualifying matches, including a 5-2 defeat to Chelsea on Thursday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this evening’s fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5pm GMT on Sunday 5 September.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 4:55pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Manager Ian Baraclough may look to rotate starting team ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier against Switzerland.

Jonny Evans, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans and Josh Magennis are all missing from Baraclough’s squad.

George Saville returns after missing the win in Lithuania due to suspension.

Possible line-ups

Northern Ireland: Peacock-Farrell; McNair, Cathcart, Ballard; McGinn, McCann, Donnelly, Whyte; Jones; Lafferty, Charles

Estonia: Hein; Puri, Tamm, Kuusk, Mets, Pikk; Vasssiljev, Kreida, Kait; Henri Anier, Sappinen

Odds

Prediction

Although they are expected to make wholesale changes, Northern Ireland should still be strong enough to secure a narrow victory. Estonia 0-1 Northern Ireland