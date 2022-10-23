Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

David Healy expects it may not be his time for the Northern Ireland job

Ian Baraclough left the post on Friday.

Ian Parker
Sunday 23 October 2022 12:52
David Healy has suggested he is not ready for the Northern Ireland job (Liam McBurney/PA)
David Healy has suggested he is not ready for the Northern Ireland job (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer David Healy has suggested he is not ready to replace the sacked Ian Baraclough as manager of the national team.

Linfield boss Healy, under some pressure himself after a 4-2 home defeat to Larne on Saturday, has been mentioned alongside the likes of former boss Michael O’Neill, Stephen Robinson, Tommy Wright and Neil Lennon since the Irish FA’s board decided to axe Baraclough at a board meeting on Thursday night.

But the 43-year-old, who has guided Linfield to five Irish League titles, two Irish Cups and the Football League Cup since taking his first managerial role with the south Belfast club back in 2015, believes there are others more qualified than him at this time.

Healy said in the Sunday Life: “I represented Northern Ireland with, hopefully, great pride as a player. I played in games I probably shouldn’t have because I was injured. I played when I shouldn’t have travelled, but I wanted to play.

“Playing and representing your country is the pinnacle for me, I played for some incredible clubs along the way as a footballer, but managing Northern Ireland for any young aspiring footballer turned coach or manager would be a dream…

Recommended

“Further down the line I’d imagine there’s a job there you’d want to take.

“At the minute, with the calibre of coaches and managers who will be linked to it, I’d imagine there will be quite a few more in demand who want the job.”

Healy also saluted Baraclough, shown the door after a dismal Nations League campaign left him with only four wins from 22 competitive matches, saying the fruits of his work in blooding younger players would be seen for years to come.

“I do hope when people see an international at the age of 24 or 25 and well-established a few years from now, they remember it was Ian Baraclough who gave him his first international cap,” Healy said.

“I am disappointed to see him go, and I’d imagine there will be quite a few names linked to the job.”

On Saturday, St Mirren boss Robinson, who interviewed for the role when Baraclough replaced Michael O’Neill in June 2020, was more circumspect when asked about the Northern Ireland vacancy.

Speaking after his side’s 2-1 win over Dundee United, the 47-year-old said: “I have had no contact whatsoever. I have a hard enough job here without taking my focus off it. There isn’t contact so there’s no point speculating.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in